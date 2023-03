76-year-old man with disabilities reported missing in Roswell

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Roswell are searching for a missing 76-year-old disabled man on Tuesday evening.

According to Roswell police officials, Thomas Edward Nutter was last seen in Lithia Springs around 9:15 p.m.

He was diagnosed with cognitive discipline, according to Roswell police officials.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, has blue eyes, and is bald.

