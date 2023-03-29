Positively Georgia
Atlanta police need help identifying person who attempted to break into car

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta General crimes unit is looking for help identifying a person who is suspected of attempting to break into a car.

On March 9, at 1016 Howell Mill Rd NW around midnight the person seen in this photo allegedly attempted to break into a car and was seen on video walking around the parking garage.

The police say that this is a possible gang connection and may be related to previous criminal activity.

They are requesting anyone with information about this person to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

There is a possibility of being eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the alleged suspect.

