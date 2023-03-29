Positively Georgia
Bridge over Little Mud Creek in Habersham Co. closed due to erosion

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency repairs are being made to a bridge over Little Mud Creek on Wilbanks Road due to an erosion, Habersham County Emergency Services officials announced.

The bridge located outside of Baldwin has been closed. Barriers are expected to be placed on both sides of the bridge and traffic should detour around it.

Motorists in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes until the bridge reopens.

The emergency repairs are scheduled to continue throughout the end of the day on Thursday, officials add.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

