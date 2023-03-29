Positively Georgia
Candlelight vigil set for prominent Atlanta music executive Clay Evans

Claybourne Evans Jr.
Claybourne Evans Jr.(Family of Claybourne Evans Jr)
By Miles Montgomery
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A candlelight vigil and balloon release is scheduled for well-known, and respected Atlanta music executive Claybourne Evans Jr. who died on Friday, according to a social media post by his family.

According to the family, a Celebration of Life is scheduled at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest on Saturday, April 1 with viewing beginning at Noon and the service beginning at 1 p.m.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Evans family announces the untimely passing of my Father, Claybourne Evans Jr. He fought a good fight and transitioned peacefully surrounded by close family and friends today, March 24, 2023. He lived an extraordinary life filled with Love, Hard Work, and Laughter. He touched many lives. Continue His Legacy.”

Evans Jr. was the CEO of Rubicon Brand Management and VP of Grand Hustle Records and was one of T.I’s managers. He also worked closely with comedian Lil Duval, DJ MLK, and many others.

Several musicians and celebrities including Atlanta rappers T.I., Killer Mike, Big Boi, and 2 Chainz, members of the Grand Hustle Records family, Snoop Dogg, movie director, and producer Deon Taylor, and others wrote tributes to the powerful mogul on social media.

Evans Jr. was a positive influence on countless people in the Atlanta community and all over the country.

The vigil will be held outside Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta from 6-8:30 p.m.

