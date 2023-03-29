Positively Georgia
Clayton Co. man accused of trafficking teenager, sentenced to 70 years

Pendleton has been held without bail since his arrest.
Pendleton has been held without bail since his arrest.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County man who was accused of trafficking a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, Attorney General Chris Carr announced to Atlanta News First.

According to Attorney General Carr, 32-year-old Theodore Browne Jr. was found guilty of trafficking for sexual servitude and cruelty to children in the first degree on March 3. Clayton County Superior Court Judge Jewel Scott imposed the sentence on Wednesday, officials said.

“This sentence demonstrates the severity of the crimes committed by Theodore Browne, Jr., who made the active choice to abuse and exploit an underage girl for sex, putting her health and safety at risk every step of the way,” said Carr. “While today’s hearing was the final chapter in our prosecution of this multi-defendant case, our support of this victim is unwavering and we are so proud of the strength and courage she has shown throughout this process. She has regained her voice, four of her traffickers are off the streets and behind bars, and justice has once again been served.”

According to Clayton County police officials, Browne was charged as part of a case by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. The case also includes two buyers and two sellers, who have been convicted and sentenced to prison.

