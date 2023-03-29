DeKalb County School District gets new student success mobile center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Dekalb County Schools have a new way they’re teaching kids about careers and colleges: their Student Success Mobile Center

It’s a tricked-out school bus with virtual reality features that will go all over the county.

“Many of us have aspirations of what we want to be when we’re growing up, right, police officers, firefighters, lawyers, doctors, and then as we grow up it changes because of the experience and the exposure we have throughout our lifetime,” said Manomay Kidd, DeKalb County School District’s executive director for student advancement.

That’s why the DeKalb County School District now has the Student Success Mobile Center.

“Having something like this come to us and give us an idea cause like everything starts with a dream, you have to see it first, so once we step into the bus and see it first, we can set our goals and figure out what we want to do for our life,” said Senior Ayanna Lynch.

They can do virtual tours of college campuses or experience different careers that require different kinds of qualifications

“We know that many of our students, college may not be the thing for them,” said Kidd. “But we also know that many of these companies aren’t looking for your bachelor’s degree, they’re looking for some sort of certification, so we want to talk about those options.”

The district has two mobile success centers. The interactive features will hopefully help teens interact with parents or teachers to figure out career paths.

“That’s the idea: to pull the students in to engage in that initial conversation, to put down those barriers for those students who are kind of standoffish about talking to us as adults and talking to us about their future,” said Kidd.

The district hopes to bring the center to county and community events so young people and their parents can be exposed to all of these different college and career options.

