Douglas County deputies looking for man with gun near high school

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County deputies are investigating a shooting involving an officer that happened nearby Manchester High School, Wednesday morning.

There were reports of a man with a gun at school during a Special Olympics event in a Douglas County area as the SROs responded to the call the school was placed on lockdown.

When SROs arrived the man started running leading officers to a home on Ferncrest Place.

The officers came in contact with the man, there was a brief conversation before he pulled out a gun and began shooting, police say.

The man was then transported to an area hospital, with no information on his condition.

Officials are not clear if he was a student and haven’t confirmed if it is the same person at the school who was involved in the shooting.

An investigation is still underway.

