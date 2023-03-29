Easter events, egg hunts and church services in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From sunrise services to egg-stravaganzas, here are a few ways the metro Atlanta area is celebrating Easter. The holiday is April 9 this year.

Easter Egg Hunts

Hunt Easter eggs at the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, where the governor’s wife will host the state’s annual Easter egg hunt. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center hosts the annual “Eggstravaganza,” a tradition that has stood the test of time. Or, hippity-hop on over to the Fernbank Museum for the Spring Egg-stravaganza!

Meet The Easter Bunny

The Easter Bunny is always busy this time of year, so don’t miss your chance to snap a picture with the big furry guy and make a memory that will last a lifetime. Catch him at Perimeter Mall, Mall of Georgia, and Atlantic Station, among other places.

Easter Brunch Specials

If all that hopping leaves you a little famished, you’re sure to love Atlanta’s Easter brunch specials. Restaurants across the city are offering Easter brunch, lunch and dinner options, with everything from kids eat free deals to five-course prix fixe experiences. Enjoy some of the best brunches in Buckhead and check out more dining options below.

College Park’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Let’s get wild and join College Park for their annual Easter egg hunt! Children ages 2 to 6 can enjoy music, games, and search for the 10 hidden golden eggs. There will even be a visit from the Easter Bunny! Admission is free to those who attend. We hope to see you there!

Easter Egg Drop

The City of Stonecrest invites your family to participate in the return of the Stonecrest Easter Egg Drop! The event will take place at the Southeast Athletic Complex (5845 Hillvale Rd Stonecrest, GA 30058) The scramble for eggs will be separated by 2 age groups (ages 5 and under and ages 6 and older) and gates will open at 10am. We will celebrate with games, crafts, frozen treats and pictures with the Easter Bunny!

Alice in Easterland Eggtravagnza

Kids with Special needs in Georgia have a NEW opportunity this year to participate in a family-favorite Easter activity thanks to a partnerships between, 1201 Café, TakeOff Fitness ATL and Hearts 2 Hugs.

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt

Celebrate Easter Brunch with Family & Friends In Beautiful Piedmont Park! Hippity-hoppity, it’s time to make your Easter brunch reservations. Experience a delightful brunch set up with Chef attended stations complete with all your brunch favorites overlooking the Midtown Skyline & Piedmont Park.

Easter Brunch at The Americano

Plenty to enjoy for both kids and adults, guests will experience an egg painting craft table from 11am-2:30pm, live jazz music by Dan Coy from 11:30am-2:30pm and easter egg hunts in the garden at 11:30am, 12:30pm and 1:30pm. Along with photo opportunities in the garden, the Easter bunny will make tableside appearances!

Photos with the Easter Bunny & Petting Zoo

J﻿oin us for a special Easter brunch in Drawbar with live music by Scotty Paulk. F﻿ull Bloom Floral by Lauren will be on site with a bloom bar where you can create your own bouquet for purchase .P﻿urchase an activity ticket for $5 per person to take a professional photo with the Easter Bunny and enjoy a bunny petting zoo! Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Easter Celebration at Three Arches

The Easter Bunny will be greeting guests and specialty cocktails will be available for the adults to enjoy while kids visit with the Easter Bunny. A petting zoo for everyone will open at 12:30pm and two Easter Egg Hunts will be hosted, one at 10:30am and one at 12:30pm.

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

During the weekends of March 26 through April 8, families can enjoy free pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, a kids craft station and more. On April 8, the festivities will conclude with an Easter egg scavenger hunt, complete with prizes, a live DJ and costumed greeters.

Easter Block Party

The community is invited to celebrate Easter early at the Atlanta Unity Church Easter Block Party, sponsored by the Youth and Family Ministry. The block party will take place April 1 from 11-1 p.m.

Easter Sunday at Decatur First UMC

There is a 7am sunrise service under the tent, as well as identical services at 9 and 11am with choir and brass in the Sanctuary. A complimentary continental breakfast will be available from 10-11am hosted by the Connect Team.

Easter at New Season Church

The kids will have a blast with activities designed specifically for them. Celebrate Easter at New Season Church on April 8 at 8 p.m. and April 9 at the following times 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Easter at Victory Church

Easter service at Victory Church in Atlanta will be held April 8 at 4p.m. and April 9 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.