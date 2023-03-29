Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert: Beautiful weather through the rest of the work week

Rain and storms return late Friday into Saturday morning
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

While you will need the jacket this morning and tomorrow morning, the afternoons the next few days will be stunning.

High temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 60s, and then 70s for both Thursday and Friday.

Expect lots of sunshine today and tomorrow, but clouds will start to build Friday ahead of our next rain chance.

Showers will be possible Friday evening into Saturday morning as a cold front approaches North Georgia.

We do have a First Alert Saturday due to the chance for rain and storms, with the chance for isolated severe storms-- especially for places north and west of Atlanta.

Rain and storms look to clear the area by 11 AM, so Saturday, for the most part, will look nice!

Sunday will be mild and dry ahead of a slightly unsettled start to the work week with small rain chances both Monday and Tuesday.

Sunshine and mid to upper 60s this afternoon
Sunshine and mid to upper 60s this afternoon(ANF)
Mostly clear and chilly tonight
Mostly clear and chilly tonight(ANF)
Clouds build Friday afternoon ahead of showers late Friday night
Clouds build Friday afternoon ahead of showers late Friday night(Atlanta News First)
Cold front brings showers and storms Saturday morning
Cold front brings showers and storms Saturday morning(Atlanta News First)
Front clears by lunch time Saturday, leaving us with a breezy and mild day
Front clears by lunch time Saturday, leaving us with a breezy and mild day(Atlanta News First)
Through the overnight Friday into Saturday morning, isolated severe storms possible
Through the overnight Friday into Saturday morning, isolated severe storms possible(Atlanta News First)
Beautiful stretch of weather to round out the work week. Rain and storms return Saturday...
Beautiful stretch of weather to round out the work week. Rain and storms return Saturday morning. Unsettled start to next week. Temperatures stay warm in the 70s and 80s.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The scene of a deadly crash between a car and a motorcycle Monday night in Acworth.
Police chase ends in deadly crash in Cobb County
Police investigating shooting at Brookhaven shopping plaza
Man injured in shooting at Brookhaven shopping plaza

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Dry through the midweek with cool morning temps
First Alert Forecast: Dry through the midweek with cool mornings
Temperatures dip below average Wednesday
First Alert | Cooler Mornings, Milder Afternoons
First Alert Forecast: Dry through the midweek with cool morning temps
First Alert Forecast: Dry through the midweek with cool morning temps
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a cooler night ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a cooler night ahead