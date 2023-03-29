First Alert: Beautiful weather through the rest of the work week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

While you will need the jacket this morning and tomorrow morning, the afternoons the next few days will be stunning.

High temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 60s, and then 70s for both Thursday and Friday.

Expect lots of sunshine today and tomorrow, but clouds will start to build Friday ahead of our next rain chance.

Showers will be possible Friday evening into Saturday morning as a cold front approaches North Georgia.

We do have a First Alert Saturday due to the chance for rain and storms, with the chance for isolated severe storms-- especially for places north and west of Atlanta.

Rain and storms look to clear the area by 11 AM, so Saturday, for the most part, will look nice!

Sunday will be mild and dry ahead of a slightly unsettled start to the work week with small rain chances both Monday and Tuesday.

Sunshine and mid to upper 60s this afternoon (ANF)

Mostly clear and chilly tonight (ANF)

Clouds build Friday afternoon ahead of showers late Friday night (Atlanta News First)

Cold front brings showers and storms Saturday morning (Atlanta News First)

Front clears by lunch time Saturday, leaving us with a breezy and mild day (Atlanta News First)

Through the overnight Friday into Saturday morning, isolated severe storms possible (Atlanta News First)

Beautiful stretch of weather to round out the work week. Rain and storms return Saturday morning. Unsettled start to next week. Temperatures stay warm in the 70s and 80s. (Atlanta News First)

