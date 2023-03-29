First Alert Forecast: Dry through the midweek with cool mornings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dry and cool weather is ahead for Wednesday. The temperature will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s at sunrise. Expect a decent dose of sunshine and the temperature will rise through the 50s into the mid 60s by late in the afternoon. Wednesday night looks clear and chilly, with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s on Thursday morning.

We’ll enjoy tons of sunshine and mild temps on Thursday afternoon. It will bounce back into the low 70s after the cool start. Clouds increase on Friday and a few showers cannot be ruled out in the mid to late afternoon.

Rain chances increase Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front approaches from the west. There is a First Alert for rain Saturday morning as the front moves through. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before noon. It’s a bit early to say if the storms will be strong/severe, but we are watching that potential. Right now, it does not look like more than heavy downpours with lightning.

The weather clears out Saturday afternoon and it will be mild to warm with temperatures well into the 70s. Sunday looks good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

