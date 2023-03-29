Positively Georgia
Former pizza delivery driver who saved kids from fire honored for heroism

The former pizza delivery driver is set to receive the Carnegie Medal, the nation's highest honor for civilian heroism. (LAFAYETTE POLICE, WLFI via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Gray News) - A former pizza delivery driver who saved four children and their 18-year-old sister from a fire is set to receive what’s considered the nation’s highest honor for civilian heroism.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission says Nicholas Bostic is one of 15 people who will receive the Carnegie Medal. The former pizza delivery driver from Indiana was driving in Lafayette in July 2022 when he saw a house fire.

Police said Bostic pulled into the driveway, entered through an open back door and checked if anyone was home. When he found three children and their 18-year-old sister asleep upstairs, he woke them up and got them out.

Then, Bostic learned a 6-year-old girl was still inside the fiery structure, and he risked his life going back in to get her. He had to punch through a window and jump out of a second-story window with the girl in his arms to escape, according to the commission.

He spent three days in the hospital, due to burns, smoke inhalation and a laceration to his arm.

Bostic told WLFI he has overcome many battles in his life, like drug addiction, and that he previously tried to commit suicide three times.

“I have experience falling on my face, and that’s kind of what helped shape me into who I am. If you fall, get back up and go as hard as you can until you run out of breath,” he said.

Bostic added that, with the support of the community following the fire, he has been able to work on pursuing his dreams, including opening a shop for custom automotive installations and applying to become a police officer.

“I’m just going to keep being me,” he said. “It’s in my blood to defend and protect, and it’s kind of my job in life.”

The Carnegie Medal is given to people in the United States and Canada who risk extreme danger to save others. It comes with a financial grant, according to the commission.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

