Fulton County Schools seek input on the spending of federal dollars

The director of federal programs for Fulton County Schools hosts two virtual input sessions
The director of federal programs for Fulton County Schools hosts two virtual input sessions(Fulton County Schools)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You might not realize it, but decisions on how federal dollars are spent aren’t just made by those who work in school district administrative offices. Parents, educators, and other stakeholders get to weigh in.

Fulton County Schools’ director of federal programs Catherine Harper is hosting two virtual input sessions Wednesday. She and other district leaders are asking members of the community to fill out a survey on the use of federal funds for family and community engagement, learning environment, training for school staff, effective leadership and Consolidated Local Education Agency Improvement Plan (CLIP), as well as on the district’s Parent and Family Engagement Plan.

Federal programs provide supplemental funds to schools that have the highest student concentrations of economic hardship. The intent is to help students meet state goals.

Click here to take part in the survey.

