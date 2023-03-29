Griffin man charged in connection to Monroe County insurance fraud case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Griffin man has been charged with multiple counts of insurance fraud in connection to a Monroe County case, according to officials.

According to officials, Christopher Ross Mauldin faces five counts of insurance fraud related to an insurance and warranty case. Mauldin is accused of receiving $6,500 as a “result of fraudulent invoices.”

“Mr. Mauldin is accused of submitting several fraudulent repair invoices to Silver Rock Incorporated, an insurance and warranty service provider for Carvana,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Investigators determined the documents contained fictitious details, including made-up names and vehicle repairs that never occurred. Mr. Mauldin received more than $6,500 as a result of the fraudulent invoices.”

