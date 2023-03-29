Groundbreaking ceremony held for Hamilton Hills affordable housing project

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a 52-unit affordable housing project near downtown Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

Atlanta council member Andrea L. Boone, District 10, Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Gorman & Company, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and members of the community attended the ceremony for the Hamilton Hills affordable housing project on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“Each one of the [units] is going to represent a family that is going to afford to live in the city of Atlanta,” said mayor Andre Dickens.

According to officials, the development will feature several options for apartment homes, community space, and outdoor gardening.

“The project aims to bring new affordable housing to the area as envisioned in the H.E. Holmes Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) plan,” officials added.

