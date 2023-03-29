Police accused of ‘wrongfully targeting’ Gwinnett County home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and Gwinnett Metro Task Force are investigating after a complaint was made about an official allegedly “wrongfully targeting” a Norcross home during a search warrant.

According to police officials, a citizen in Gwinnett County said a Gwinnett Metro Task Force official “wrongfully targeted a residential address” on Feb 9.

According to Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Chief Cleo Atwater, “the Sheriff’s Office will continue to be transparent to the public regarding all matters of the Sheriff’s Office and the agencies of which they supervise.”

Officials say the Gwinnett Metro Taskforce is governed by the Board of Directors including the Commanding officials of the Auburn, Lilburn, Norcross, Snellville, Suwanee, Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, and Duluth police departments.

“The public has the right to expect efficient, fair, and impartial law enforcement services. Therefore, any alleged or suspected misconduct by the Sheriff’s Office personnel and/or Gwinnett County Metro Taskforce will be thoroughly investigated, and properly adjudicated to assure the maintenance of these qualities.”

The incident remains under investigation.

