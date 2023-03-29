The Home Depot Foundation commits up to $200K to support disaster relief

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Home Depot Foundation has announced its support to provide immediate relief to communities affected by the tornado outbreak across Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia Sunday.

The foundation wasted no time to jump in and offer its support, in less than 24 hours after the storms they set up operations to support these affected areas by committing to up to $200K in disaster relief.

In addition, there is a team of other organizations that are offering its support like the American Red Cross is providing shelter and distributing meals. The Convoy of Hope and Operation Blessing are providing hygiene kits, water and more items along with disaster relief. The cleanup efforts are provided by Team Rubicon, Inspiritus and ToolBank Disaster Services and with the help of World Central Kitchen they are working with food trucks and local restaurants to prepare and distribute meals as well.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by these devastating tornadoes that took so many lives and left a trail of destruction across several states,” said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. “With the help of our nonprofit partners, we are providing resources and relief supplies to the affected communities, and we will continue to provide support as needed throughout the recovery process.”

The Home Depot‘s associate volunteer force in Mississippi has taken to the streets to help with debris removal and working closely with local organizations and first responders to distribute essentials.

Home Depot’s employee assistance program, The Homer Fund, is providing financial support to every employee that has been affected by the storms. Included in the fund is an emergency fund to cover hotel, food and clothing expenses. In total, the Homer Fund has already provided more than $28.6 million to support associates impacted by natural disasters.

