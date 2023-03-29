Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

I-575 north exit in Cherokee County shut down after dump trump flipped over

Dump truck flips over on I-575 in Cherokee County
Dump truck flips over on I-575 in Cherokee County(Canton Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The exit 16 on-ramp on I-575 north from Hickory Flat Highway shut down after a dump truck overturned on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Canton police department officials, one westbound lane on Hickory Flat Highway that turned onto the on-ramp also shut down.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

There is no timetable on when the portion of the on-ramp will re-open.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The scene of a deadly crash between a car and a motorcycle Monday night in Acworth.
Police chase ends in deadly crash in Cobb County
Police investigating shooting at Brookhaven shopping plaza
Man injured in shooting at Brookhaven shopping plaza

Latest News

People who rent space to work in WareSpace in northwest Atlanta are frustrated over zoning...
Tenants frustrated over zoning confusion at westside warehouse space
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
McDonough man accused of killing pregnant teen, her boyfriend sentenced to life
A life-saving medication has been approved for over-the-counter sales.
Narcan vending machines in Gwinnett Co. now possible after FDA decision
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
HFR Georgia foster care reform bill passed by state House of Representatives
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Piedmont Healthcare doctor alarmed by colorectal cancer cases in young adults