I-575 north exit in Cherokee County shut down after dump trump flipped over
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The exit 16 on-ramp on I-575 north from Hickory Flat Highway shut down after a dump truck overturned on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Canton police department officials, one westbound lane on Hickory Flat Highway that turned onto the on-ramp also shut down.
Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
There is no timetable on when the portion of the on-ramp will re-open.
