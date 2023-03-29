I-575 north exit in Cherokee County shut down after dump trump flipped over

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The exit 16 on-ramp on I-575 north from Hickory Flat Highway shut down after a dump truck overturned on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Canton police department officials, one westbound lane on Hickory Flat Highway that turned onto the on-ramp also shut down.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

There is no timetable on when the portion of the on-ramp will re-open.

