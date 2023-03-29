Investigation underway after ‘substance’ found near Atlanta Beltline

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a “white powdery substance” was discovered on Corduroy Lane NE near the Atlanta Beltline on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Corduroy Lane around 11:15 a.m. after reports of a substance being found.

Atlanta police investigators say “a running club used the powder to mark the route for an upcoming run. The powdery substance was tested and determined to be bleached flour.”

Investigators add that they were made aware of information regarding two dogs dying in the area.

“We are aware of information suggesting two dogs ingested the flour and died. Bleached flour is non-toxic and does not appear to be deadly to animals. The cause of death for the dogs should be determined by necropsy,” police officials added.

