Man convicted of trafficking Methamphetamine in Douglas County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County man who was caught trafficking methamphetamine has been convicted.

On March 23, fifty-two-year-old Michael Brown was convicted by a Douglas County jury for trafficking meth on Sept. 30, 2021. He was also convicted of possession of fentanyl, possession of drug-related objects, driving while his license was suspended, driving on canceled registration, and having no proof of insurance.

Michael Brown was stopped by Deputy Russell with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office while driving a red 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 but when the officer ran the tags it returned belonging to a 2003 beige Toyota Camry.

The officers stopped Brown due to the tag discrepancy and found out that he also had a suspended license and an active warrant for a parole violation. Mr. Brown was then arrested at the scene for parole violation after running his name and date of birth.

As the police were impounding the truck they found a tool bag in the front passenger side floorboard which contained approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of suspected heroin, 2 glass pipes, 2 butane lighters, and a scale. The GBI Crime Lab confirmed that the drugs collected were methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“We commend the great work of our law enforcement partners on getting these deadly drugs off of our streets”, stated District Attorney Dalia Racine. “We can’t quantify the number of overdose deaths that have been avoided in this one arrest and subsequent conviction, but we know our community is the safer for it.”

Michael Brown is expected to be sentenced on April 10 for all convicted charges.

