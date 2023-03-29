Metro Atlanta schools pursuing new technology to protect from active shooters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools is piloting new glass technology for its windows and doors to stop active shooters from breaking into their schools.

“The good thing about the ballistic film we’re looking at is, you can’t shoot in, but you can shoot out,” said Chief Ronald Applin, Chief of Police for Atlanta Public Schools.

“So if I’m an officer and if I’m dealing with someone outside, I can shoot outside,” Applin said.

Atlanta Public Schools is working with a company called Save Haven Defense, which created a bullet-resistant film that can be fitted to any window or door.

A spokesperson for the company told Atlanta News First they have been inundated with calls since Monday and the school shooting in Nashville.

In surveillance video from inside the school, you can see the intruder shoot through the glass doors and crawl into the school.

On Wednesday, Chief Applin was joined by Gwinnett County Schools Chief of Police Tony Lockard at a tutorial Wednesday in Norcross.

The two served as keynote speakers as part of a demonstration of a reinforced classroom door made by Code Red Guard.

Neither districts currently have any of these doors installed.

In the room were other law enforcement officials and school leaders from across the region.

Applin and Lockard praised how the officers responded to the school shooting in Nashville.

“Watching some of the tactics, they did a very good job. They did a very good job. They did exactly what we would teach people to do,” said Chief Applin.

According to police officials, the intruder was shot and killed within 14 minutes of the initial 911 call.

Marietta City Schools is also pursuing a bullet-resistant glass or film for their schools, according to Chris Fiore, a spokesperson for the district.

Fiore said the district is also considering an open-door monitoring system.

Earlier this month, the governor signed the state’s budget, which allocates $50,000 to every K-12 public school in the state for security enhancements.

School leaders urged the public to also stay vigilant and reminded the public you can report a security threat anonymously.

“Prevention is the best response, if we can prevent it, we don’t have to deal with the response,” said Chief Applin.

