Narcan vending machines in Gwinnett Co. now possible after FDA decision

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Saving someone’s life just became one step easier. The opioid treatment drug, Narcan, can now be sold over-the-counter without a prescription.

GNR Public Health, which serves Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale Counties, is hopeful the FDA’s move will flood the area with life saving resources.

“We can now put them in emergency vehicles, we can put them in law enforcement vehicles, use them as leave behind kits, potentially in vending machines,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director for GNR Public Health.

But how much can the department give out?

Dr. Arona says that’s all up to how much over-the-counter Narcan costs.

“We’re trying to get this in the hands of everyone and if it costs you money, you’re not likely just to buy it to have it on hand,” she said.

Removing financial barriers is also what motivated Gwinnett County non-profit ‘Navigate Recovery’ to create a vending machine that gives out the opioid drug treatment.

The Narcan is free to use, you just need to fill out a form to get it.

“If they’re not alive we can’t help them. It’s just that simple,” said Farley Barge, president of ‘Navigate Recovery Gwinnett.’

Barge hopes to put the machines in public places around the county, specifically in areas struggling with overdoses and deaths.

However, he says everyone should use them.

“Our overdose situation is just as prevalent in our elderly population as it is our younger generation because they’re the ones being prescribed opioids,” he said.

Health officials tell Atlanta News First it could take months before over-the-counter Narcan will be available in a store near you.

