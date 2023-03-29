Newton County schools awarded $65K in community action grants

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County School System was a recipient of two Meta community action grants for $65,000 total, according to officials.

According to Newton County School System officials, one grant totaled $40,000 for its “STEM on the Go project” to help benefit STEM and encourage reading in elementary schools. The Newton College and Career Academy Technology Student Association was awarded more than $24,299, officials add.

“The ‘STEM on the Go’ kits will be used at the upper elementary level to support STEM education,” Dr. Tiffany Merriweather said. “The kits will be aligned to the Georgia Standards of Excellence and will include kid-friendly lessons which convey how science, technology, engineering, and mathematics intersect in the real world.”

