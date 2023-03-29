Positively Georgia
‘Night of Glam and Gratitude’ to honor Georgia healthcare professionals

Founder Shelli-Ann McKenzie and Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes joined Atlanta News First/Peachtree TV to discuss the event.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In its third year, Help for Healthcare Professionals Charity Awards Gala will honor the achievements of nurses, doctors, paramedics, respiratory therapists, social workers, community health workers, and pharmacists who continue to pave the way while making a difference in our lives and our community.

There will be 20 awards presented to healthcare professionals and first responders.

Each recipient will receive the prestigious “Mary Jane Seacole Award” in recognition as the “best among the best” for their heroism and leadership in the healthcare and first responder community in Metro Atlanta.

The event will be held at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory on April 1, 2023, at 6 pm E.T.

To register and purchase tickets click here.

