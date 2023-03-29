Positively Georgia
Piedmont Healthcare doctor alarmed by colorectal cancer cases in young adults

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month(Kierstin Foote)
By Don Shipman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. The American Cancer Society says colorectal cancer cases are on the rise in younger adults. One in five colon cancer cases is happening in those younger than 55.

“That is incredibly concerning, and the scientific community is alarmed,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan of Piedmont Healthcare.

Dr. Jayne Morgan says while colorectal cancer cases among younger people have increased by about 2% per year between 2011 and 2019, the opposite is happening for those over 55.

“Because of increased testing that’s why we think the demographic over the age of 55 actually has a decreasing cancer rate,” said Dr. Morgan.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends adults begin colorectal cancer screenings at age 45. But Dr. Morgan says if you have a family history of cancer you may want to start at 35.

Meanwhile, as doctors work to pinpoint the cause of colorectal cancers among younger adults, there are things we can do right now. For example, eating healthier and staying active.

“There is a strong suspicion that it is related to the toxicity of chronic obesity and certainly obesity from childhood,” said Dr. Morgan.

There are a few ways to screen for colorectal cancer. A colonoscopy is the most common, but there are also at-home stool testing kits. You should visit your doctor to see which is best for you.

