Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta is America’s greatest workplace for women

Piedmont Columbus Regional
Piedmont Columbus Regional((Source: WTVM))
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of America’s greatest workplaces for women in 2023 goes to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

Based on a survey of 224K reviews of United States companies collected by Newsweek and Plant-A Group Piedmont greatest place for women.

The survey evaluated companies with more than 1,000 employees, with work-life balance, training, career progression for women and more.

Piedmont’s workforce is compromised of 80 percent women says Piedmont Executive Director of Diversity and Inclusion Jo Anne Hill.

The Newsweek and Plant-A Group survey identified the top 600 companies in the United States for women.

“We are excited to see Piedmont recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women,” Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown said. “Our people are our greatest asset and it is rewarding to be recognized for our efforts to make Piedmont a great work environment. As we say, ‘You will come to Piedmont for the job, but you will stay for the people that you work with.’”

The Piedmont Chief Human Resources Officer Vicki Cansler: “March is Women’s History Month and Piedmont’s workforce is filled with women making history. It is exciting to receive this recognition this month from a nationally-respected brand such as Newsweek.”

“Piedmont knows and values the contributions women make here,” Hill said. “Piedmont is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we are proud to be recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women this year.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

