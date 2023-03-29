Police hear shootout between cars while working crowd control at party

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shootout happened overnight near the campus of Georgia State University.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers were responding to student housing at Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue for crowd control at a party when they heard multiple gunshots.

According to police, people in two sports cars were shooting at each other. They say a building in the area was hit by bullets, but no one was injured.

Police are investigating.

