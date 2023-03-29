Police training site protesters hold town hall, plan another week of action

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pushback against the future public safety training facility in Dekalb County is growing after protestors held a town hall in Southeast Atlanta Tuesday night.

Hundreds of people packed the pews of the Park Avenue Baptist Church to voice their opposition.

“More police will not keep us safe,” Community Movement Builders Spokesperson Kamau Franklin said.

Many at the town hall said they feel like the site is going to be a place of terrorism and a place where police will learn harmful tactics. They also said it’s a horrible use of tax dollars.

“Some police are good and some are not, there’s good and bad in all but we don’t need that crap in our neighborhood,” one attendee said.

The town hall comes after DeKalb officials said they had to close down part of the forest because they found booby traps, Molotov cocktails and fentanyl syringes on the property.

“The goal of those booby traps is to catch people off guard,” Dekalb County Police Department Chief Mirtha Ramos said.

On Tuesday Dekalb county officials told Atlanta News First they are not done clearing the forest of harmful traps and claim there’s no timeline on reopening the forest.

However, protesters said county officials closed the forest for a different reason, “That’s a tactic and a strategy that’s meant to make people think this movement is a criminal movement, which it is not...as opposed to an opposition movement and a protest movement to stop cop city,” Community Movement Builders Spokesperson Kamau Franklin said.

Despite voices of fear over the future of the public safety training site expressed during the town hall, during Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ State of The City Address on Tuesday, he re-emphasized that the site’s purpose is to enhance public safety.

“We need training facilities for our police, and our firefighters. The training facilities that we have in place now have been long condemned. That’s why we are building the state-of-the-art Atlanta Public Safety Training Center!” Dickens said.

Meanwhile, protesters at the town hall said they are not going to stop protesting and they are organizing another week of action against the site.

