Ramadan: Comfort meals with Atlanta’s Naanstop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ramadan is a holy month that is observed by Muslims across the world. It is a time for reflection, prayer, and community.

Ramadan started on Wednesday, March 22 this year and runs through Thursday, April 20.

During this month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset meaning that during daylight hours, no food or drink is consumed.

To observe Ramadan, NaanStop is encouraging visitors to stop by their three locations in downtown Atlanta, Buckhead, and Atlantic Station.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.