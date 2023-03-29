School board decides to renew Gwinnett County superintendent’s contract

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday the Gwinnett County Board of Education voted to renew the Gwinnett County superintendent’s contract.

Dr. Calvin Watts will continue to lead Georgia’s largest school district.

On Tuesday the board met for a closed-door meeting to decide whether they will renew Dr. Watts’ contract, which is up in a few months. Dr. Watts has served as superintendent since 2021.

All but one of the board members voted in favor.

“I am the only board member who voted not to renew Dr. Watts’ contract,” Dr. Tarece Johnson said.

The district was put in the spotlight last August when the superintendent announced a controversial change to the student discipline procedures in the district. The policy was designed to address the behavioral and emotional needs of students from an intervention standpoint rather than just assigning consequences. It was later put on hold until next school year.

A district spokesperson told Atlanta News First last year the new procedures were a process and would take time.

Later that year Dr. Watts spoke directly to parents in a video message in response to recent gun violence.

A Norcross High School student was killed in a shooting close to campus in October.

Atlanta News First reported in December fights in the Gwinnett County school district were up more than 30 percent.

In response to concerns, Dr. Watts said Tuesday that he is listening.

“I take personal responsibility regardless of who is saying what,” he said. “I take accountability.”

Watts also pointed to rising graduation rates and increased resources for schools, including safety measures.

“I am always concerned about safety, safety physically, safety emotionally,” he said. “Certainly the safety of our students is the primary concern.”

