‘She would sacrifice herself for others’ | Friend of Nashville shooting victim

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia woman is still in shock just one day after finding out one of his friends was among the people who were killed in a shooting at a school in Tennessee on Monday.

Nashville police officials said six people, including three students, were killed. The victims were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; and Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9. Police officers also killed the shooter.

It was very upsetting and shocking when Dean Crowe learned about the shooting, however, she is not surprised about Koonce saving other people’s lives during the shooting.

“She would 100% believe that defending those children and those other teachers would be the right thing to do. Especially given her position as Head Master of the [Covenant School: Nashville Private Christian School]. So, it’s not surprising what we’re learning as the story unfolds more and more about where she was and what she did. She would sacrifice herself for others without a doubt,” said Crowe.

Koonce had been at the school for nearly 7 years.

Koonce received her master’s degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta. Crowe told Atlanta News First that they became friends from the time she lived in Atlanta before Koonce moved to Tennessee.

There have been 15 mass shootings at schools or universities in the U.S. since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999.

Mass shootings are defined as more than four people dying, not including the perpetrator, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University, in addition to other AP reporting: Of those 15 shootings, 175 people have died, the data shows.

