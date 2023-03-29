Teens involved in the bullying of Trent Lehrkamp identified by Georgia police

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The interim chief for the Glynn County Police Department told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday that nothing is off the table as it relates to charges related to the brutal mistreatment of 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp.

Chief O’Neal Jackson said there’s a lot of misinformation spreading online but didn’t go into specifics. He urged the community not to rush to judgment.

“We owe it to this victim and to his family to make sure to get it right,” Jackson said.

Investigators have been scrutinized over its investigation since images and videos surfaced online showing Lehrkamp unconscious, bound to a chair, and covered in spray paint. He was on a ventilator for nearly a week after three minors dropped him off at a hospital with a blood alcohol level nearly six times the legal limit.

“If a picture could say a thousand words, that picture would say that’s a horrible incident that occurred,” Jackson said.

Detectives have identified the nine minors who were at the party. Chief Jackson said none of the teens did or said anything to stop what was happening to Lehrkamp.

“In our society, we should have zero tolerance for bullying and the mistreatment of others,” he added. “That goes for any student, parent, any adult, and I could ask is that when you see something, you have to say something.”

While no one has yet to be charged, Jackson said are considering all options.

“We’re looking at this investigation from a holistic point of view,” he said. “Not only did parents whose home this occurred in but we’re also looking into where the alcohol was obtained from as well as any type of narcotics.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The father of a 19-year-old, who was allegedly tortured by teens and nearly died at a party on the Georgia coast, told police the incident wasn’t the first time his son returned home hurt, a police report revealed.

According to the report, obtained by Atlanta News First, Trent Lerhkamp’s father told investigators his son “never returns normal” after visiting the St. Simons Island home of an unidentified minor. Three minors dropped Lehrkamp off at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick on the night of March 21. He was soaked in urine, covered in spray paint, and had a blood alcohol level of 0.464.

“Trenton’s breathing was six times per minute,” the report read. “Trenton could not breathe independently, so they had to sedate him and put him on a ventilator.”

Lerhkmap’s father told Glynn County police his son was “perfectly fine” when he left their house. When he saw his son on the ventilator, Lerhkamp’s father started opening up to officers. He told them four days prior, Lehrkamp came home covered in “WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk and spray painted.” Two weeks before that, he stated his son required stitches for a cut above his eye.

Lehrkamp’s father explained to officers that his son would go to the minor’s house because had no other friends, adding, “When Trenton is at [redacted name] house, he is accepted and with people he thinks cares for him.” His father also thought, since the kids are younger, they might look up to his son.

An image from that night, posted to social media, appears to show Lehrkamp unconscious and bound to a chair. Four boys are seen standing behind him, some giving the middle finger to the camera. A video taken the Friday before shows Lehrkamp in a chair with his head down as someone sprayed him with a water hose.

“What happened was beyond human,” said one teen to Atlanta News First.

“He was like the nicest person I ever met,” added another teen.

Lehrkamp is no longer on a ventilator or in the ICU, but he remains in the hospital. He gave a statement to the police on Sunday. Police said they have also interviewed every person seen in the videos. Investigators are working with the GBI to analyze electronic evidence. No one has been arrested or charged.

The Glynn County District Attorney released a statement on Tuesday asking for patience and vowing transparency.

NEW: Glynn County District Attorney urges patience in Trent Hehrkamp case; promises to be transparent. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/IKjiSm0viO — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) March 28, 2023

Well over 100 people gathered Monday night outside the hospital, demanding action and chanting “Justice for Trent.” Ahmaud Arbery’s aunt, Theawanza Brooks, organized the rally. Her family notoriously waited 74 days before her nephew’s killers were arrested and charged.

“When you have money in our community, money pays off a lot of these situations,” Brooks said. “We’re going to fight until Trenton gets the justice that he deserves.”

The community is planning a protest Saturday at 1 pm at Neptune Park in Brunswick.

Citizens who may have more information are encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department. You can do so by phone or email via the Silent Witness program. Silent Witness: 912-264-1333; 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

If you would like to support Trent and his family, here are some current options set up:

1) Send Trent a letter or card

Trent Lehrkamp

PO Box 20111

St. Simons Island, GA 31522

2) Donate to the GoFundMe, which has surpassed $75,000 in donations as of Tuesday afternoon

Click here if you would like to donate

3) Sign up for the meal train. If you do not want to make a meal or slots have been taken, you can also donate money to pay for meals.

Click here if you would like to provide or fund a meal

4) Restaurant, grocery store or gas gift cards can be sent to:

Justice for Trent

PO Box 20111

St. Simons Island, GA 31522

*If you need a local drop-off location, email justicefortrentSSI@gmail.com

5) Are you a business owner or individual who wants to help?

Fill out this form and tell organizers how

