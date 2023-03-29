Tenants frustrated over zoning confusion at westside warehouse space

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who rent space to work in a building on Atlanta’s westside have had a frustrating week.

“I’m moving all my stuff out of here as we speak,” said Jerelle Jones, a florist who rents space at WareSpace on Marietta Boulevard.

Jones said there are dozens of tenants in the warehouse rental location. They were greeted by legal notices on the door this week from the City of Atlanta including a warning sign about the structure being dangerous and unsafe and another sign that said to stop work on any construction, alterations or repairs on the premises.

Tenants also received an email from the property owner saying people had to get out of the building at one point this week. The email said the building is zoned for storage, which the owners thought was correct, but they were notified that was not the proper zoning to have people working inside.

“To come here to operate my businesses that I’ve been operating here for the last seven, eight months now and to find out that we’ve been operating illegally is extremely frustrating,” said Jones.

“We’ve been out for two days. It’s hurting our businesses, we have to work, these are small business people,” said Snythe Maria, a makeup artist who rents space in the building.

The city made the discovery during an inspection. The building was issued a permit for alterations to an existing warehouse and storage facility use, but the city said the owner exceeded the scope of work for the permit and converted the building into office use, which requires additional steps that haven’t been taken.

While the company takes the necessary steps to get in compliance with zoning, the city is allowing tenants to work in the building as long as the owner has someone on property watching to make sure a fire doesn’t start.

WareSpace management did not return a call from Atlanta News First.

