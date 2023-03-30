2 men convicted of murder in 2020 death of Carroll County teen

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been convicted of the murder of a Carroll County teenager in 2020.

Cameron Allen and Jadarakis Caldwell were convicted of killing 19-year-old Chris Parker Nov. 22, 2020. Allen and Caldwell drove by 302 Angela Ave. in Bowdon, shot Parker and drove away. The pair, along with a driver, were stopped about 30 minutes later.

The driver fully cooperated with law enforcement.

Allen was convicted of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus five years.

Caldwell was convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole plus five years.

