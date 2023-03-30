28-year-old motorcyclist injured in Marietta crash

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan is under investigation on Wednesday, according to Marietta police officials.

According to Marietta police investigators, an 18-year-old Marietta woman named Lauren Gerard was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry east on Polytech Lane and a 28-year-old Alpharetta woman named Vishnu Natarajan was driving a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Cobb Parkway South around 12:08 p.m.

Gerard attempted to make a left turn onto PCobb Parkway and entered the path of Natarajan, officials said.

“The Kawasaki struck the front of the Toyota, ejecting Natarajan from the bike,” Marietta Chief of Police Marty Ferrell said. Natarajan was seriously injured and rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The current extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.