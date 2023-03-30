5 arrested in undercover Alpharetta child exploitation case

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people were arrested and warrants were issued for two other people after an undercover child exploitation operation in Alpharetta according to Alpharetta police officials.

Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 in 2022, officials said detectives posed as underaged children in online chatrooms and online. The goal, according to officials, was to identify and arrest child predators who believed they were soliciting sexual acts from underaged children.

According to Alpharetta police officials, 34-year-old Erick Garcia Salinas faces sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal attempt to commit child molestation, and driving without a license charge.

In addition, 25-year-old Neal Wurtz faces multiple charges including the use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and other charges.

A 28-year-old man identified as Jose Juan faces multiple charges including the use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, and a criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

A 30-year-old man identified as Douglas Earl Cropf Jr. faces multiple charges including the use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, and a criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

A 23-year-old man identified as August Julien Rich faces multiple charges including the use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, and a criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

“It’s illegal and they will be identified and arrested if they’re looking to use technology and the internet to try to exploit children,” Detective Lt. Andrew Splawn, with Alpharetta Police Department, said.

Anyone with information on the location or whereabouts of the outstanding individuals, please contact Sgt. Braithwaite, at 678-297-6338. jabraithwaite@alpharetta.ga.us.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.