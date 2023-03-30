Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

5 arrested in undercover Alpharetta child exploitation case

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery and Jasmina Alston
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people were arrested and warrants were issued for two other people after an undercover child exploitation operation in Alpharetta according to Alpharetta police officials.

Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 in 2022, officials said detectives posed as underaged children in online chatrooms and online. The goal, according to officials, was to identify and arrest child predators who believed they were soliciting sexual acts from underaged children.

According to Alpharetta police officials, 34-year-old Erick Garcia Salinas faces sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal attempt to commit child molestation, and driving without a license charge.

In addition, 25-year-old Neal Wurtz faces multiple charges including the use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and other charges.

A 28-year-old man identified as Jose Juan faces multiple charges including the use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, and a criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

A 30-year-old man identified as Douglas Earl Cropf Jr. faces multiple charges including the use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, and a criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

A 23-year-old man identified as August Julien Rich faces multiple charges including the use of a computer to entice a child to commit an illegal act, and a criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

“It’s illegal and they will be identified and arrested if they’re looking to use technology and the internet to try to exploit children,” Detective Lt. Andrew Splawn, with Alpharetta Police Department, said.

Anyone with information on the location or whereabouts of the outstanding individuals, please contact Sgt. Braithwaite, at 678-297-6338. jabraithwaite@alpharetta.ga.us.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
The scene of a deadly crash between a car and a motorcycle Monday night in Acworth.
Police chase ends in deadly crash in Cobb County
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Police investigating shooting at Brookhaven shopping plaza
Man injured in shooting at Brookhaven shopping plaza

Latest News

Claybourne Evans Jr.
Atlanta community remembers Clay Evans during vigil at Patchwerk Studios
Douglas County fatal shooting investigation
Fatal Douglas County shooting under investigation
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Piedmont Healthcare doctor alarmed by colorectal cancer cases in young adults
police sirens generic photo
Investigation underway in Gwinnett County search warrant case