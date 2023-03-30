Positively Georgia
Arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson raises questions about security

Police recovered 20 knives and scissors from Kenny Royal.
By Joy Nakrin
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was reportedly arrested with over a dozen knives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police recovered 20 knives and scissors from Kenny Royal after they got a call about him waving knives on an airport platform.

According to the incident report, he would reach into his bag, pull out a knife, wave it around, then reach back in for another.

Authorities recognized him from a 2020 arrest. Royal was given a criminal trespass warning and taken to Grady Hospital for mental observation.

It’s just the latest in a string of concerning weapons seizures at Hartsfield-Jackson.

The TSA said the airport has had the most guns caught at security checkpoints among American airports in the last six years.

