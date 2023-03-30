Chick-fil-A is bringing back its ‘Watermelon Mint Lemonade’ after 6 year absence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chick-fil-A is switching seasons and rolling out its Watermelon Mint Lemonade.

According to a news release, starting April 3, guests can treat themselves to the Watermelon Mint Lemonade at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.

“Guests in Atlanta previously made the city among the top markets who loved the Watermelon Mint Lemonade the most, so Chick-fil-A is excited to share the news,” a release stated.

In addition to that, there will also be three new versions: Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade, and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.

