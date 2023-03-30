City cameras weren’t working during daytime shootout in Clarkston park

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bullets went flying during a shootout between cars in Milam Park in Clarkston Wednesday afternoon.

Decaturish first reported on the afternoon shootout. Police said four cars were involved in the incident around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. One of them, which was stolen, was left behind at the scene. The other three cars drove away and some people involved ran away, but officers detained three people. Nobody was injured. The suspects crashed into the car of someone visiting the park.

There are security cameras in the park, but they are not working.

In a statement to Decaturish, Clarkston City Manager Shawanna Qawiy wrote, “We regret that the cameras were not functioning at this time. Our city takes public safety seriously and we have invested in a camera systems to help deter crime and assist with investigations. We are working towards replacing them as soon as possible to ensure the safety and security of the residents and visitors.”

Mayor Beverly Burks said in an email to Atlanta News First, “The safety and well-being of Clarkston residents and the public are our concerns. We will continuously work to have the appropriate protocols and measures in place for our community.”

“I’m a little concerned, flabbergasted is something that keeps coming to mind,” said local business owner and part-time Clarkston resident Shyannon Dibbasey.

She said she has brought the issue of the cameras not working for a while to the attention of city leaders and nothing has been done.

“I know for a fact that this is something the city has been aware of as I’ve personally mass cc’d every single city employee on this issue,” she said.

Dibbasey said, “It’s really disheartening. This is our only big green space in the city. Our city is only three square miles so the one place that people can come congregate needs to be kept safe for the community.”

