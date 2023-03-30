Crash shuts down Ashford Dunwoody Road bridge over I-285

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A serious crash shut down a busy section of a bridge over I-285 in Dunwoody on Wednesday evening.

According to Dunwoody police officials, “all southbound lanes over the bridge are completely shut down.”

Police officials confirmed that injuries were reported.

Serious Dunwoody crash under investigation (Dunwoody Police Department)

Serious Dunwoody crash under investigation (Dunwoody Police Department)

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.