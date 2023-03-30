Positively Georgia
Crash shuts down Ashford Dunwoody Road bridge over I-285

Serious Dunwoody crash under investigation
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A serious crash shut down a busy section of a bridge over I-285 in Dunwoody on Wednesday evening.

According to Dunwoody police officials, “all southbound lanes over the bridge are completely shut down.”

Police officials confirmed that injuries were reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

