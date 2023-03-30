Fashion show in 3D to celebrate Black women-owned clothing brands in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spring has sprung and maybe it’s time to freshen up your wardrobe.

There’s a new innovative way in Atlanta to get up close and personal with fashions made by black designers and it’s all in 3D.

“I’ve been doing fashion shows for the last few years for my clientele and my community and I just wanted to do something different and out of the box,” explained stylist Evonya Easley.

Evonya Easley is taking fashion to the next level by stepping up in the digital world.

“Here we have the Meta quest VR headset and when the guests come they’re going to put it on their head, we’re gonna push a button and the show is going to start,” Easley mentioned.

The event is a virtual fashion show that immerses viewers in a 3D experience.

“It feels like you’re transported to a different place, they’re walking towards you modeling for you personally, so everybody has a front row VIP seat,” added Easley.

Easley told Atlanta News Firs that most people think of the oculus headset as a game but it’s much more than that.

“It can be used for so much more than just gaming, so I’m just excited to show people another way to shop,” she said.

Easley’s futuristic fashion experience which features all black designers debuted earlier this month in Atlanta.

Guests who watched the show were also able to shop to help support women designers.

“We want to introduce people to this technology that is here, it’s not going anywhere, and being one of the first ones to do it, puts us on the front line, the cutting edge,” Easley said.

