Fatal Douglas County shooting under investigation

Douglas County fatal shooting investigation
Douglas County fatal shooting investigation(Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal Douglas County shooting is under investigation on Wednesday.

According to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office officials, deputies were investigating an incident at a high school in Douglas County on Wednesday afternoon. Around 12:11 p.m., they went to a home on Ferncrest Place and talked with 29-year-old Douglasville man Steven Blunt.

“As deputies were beginning to talk to Blunt, he pulled out a handgun and shot at the deputies. One of the deputies returned fire, shooting Blunt,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Blunt was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

