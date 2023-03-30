Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast | Gorgeous Thursday; Tracking early-weekend storms

First Alert Forecast: Cool start and a mild, sunny afternoon on Thursday
By Fred Campagna
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be a clear and chilly start on Thursday. The temperature will dip into the upper 30s to mid 40s by sunrise at 7:29 AM. We’ll see wall-to-wall sunshine on Thursday. The temperature will climb into the mid 60s by midday and will reach the low to mid 70s with blue sky in the afternoon.

A few clouds will drift in Thursday night as the temperature falls to the upper 40s to low 50s by Friday morning. Friday looks mostly cloudy with a low chance of a few showers - especially in the mountains. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT | Rain and storms are possible late Friday evening into Saturday morning....

A line of showers and thunderstorms will approach north Georgia Friday night and move through our area Saturday morning. There is a low risk of severe weather with the storms, and the greatest threat is for straight-line damaging winds with heavy downpours and lightning. The threat of rain ends by noon, and the afternoon looks brighter warm and windy with highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

It will turn a bit cooler and stay dry on Sunday with a high near 70.

