FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny today; Rain returns Saturday morning

Forecast map for 10 a.m. Saturday
Forecast map for 10 a.m. Saturday(Atlanta News First)
By Rodney Harris
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on a spectacular day in metro Atlanta with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 73°

Normal high - 70°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with warmer afternoon temperatures in the low 70s. You’ll notice more clouds on Friday, but it will stay dry in metro Atlanta for the rest of the week with isolated showers in the mountains Friday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT for rain, isolated storms Saturday morning

If you have plans on Saturday morning, plan on rain. We’re expected scattered rain through lunch on Saturday. As the line of rain and storms initially move into northwest Georgia early Saturday, an isolated strong storm will be possible. However, the storms are expected to weaken by the time they make it into metro Atlanta.

We’ll see drier weather Saturday afternoon through the rest of the weekend.

