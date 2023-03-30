Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hits Georgia as 2024 campaign season ramps up

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the latest indication he may enter the 2024 race for the White House, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop in the politically significant state of Georgia – in the even more politically significant Cobb County – for a stop on his book tour Thursday.

The polarizing Republican spoke to a crowd of a few hundred people at Smyrna-based Adventure Outdoors, a shop that touts itself as the “largest gun store in the world.”

DeSantis ignored Democrat’s calls to cancel the trip in light of a mass shooting Monday at Covenant Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee.

DeSantis held the rally and opened by praising some Georgia laws and policies including the state’s relatively new permitless carry regulations.

“You don’t need a permission slip from the government to be able to exercise your constructional rights,” he said to roar applause. “And as of right now, there are 25 states – so half the states – allow that. Well in Florida, this week, we’re going to make it 26 because I’m going to be signing the legislation into law.”

On Monday, Adventure Outdoors was at the site of a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms inspection. The store claimed the inspection was “targeted” and “unprecedented” but DeSantis failed to mention the incident on Thursday.

Speaking one day after Sine Die – the final legislative day of Georgia’s general assembly – DeSantis praised lawmakers for passing bills that would restrict Georgia doctor’s ability to provide care to transgender patients, the state’s COVID-19 response, and a bill that would make it easier to remove prosecutors from their offices for failing to issue charges in some cases.

“A prosecutor can’t be a law unto himself,” DeSantis said. “If you get elected to be a prosecutor you owe the duty to enforce the law…and if you don’t like the law, change it the constitutional way.”

Although no formal announcement has come, DeSantis has been a long-expected challenger to former president Donald Trump in 2024. Since launching his official re-election campaign, Trump has yet to make a stop in the Peach State. Florida’s legislative session wraps up in May, and if an announcement comes, many expect it will come then.

Cobb County, where Thursday’s stop was held, was once a Republican political stronghold but turned blue during Trump’s presidency. President Joe Biden won the area by 14 points during his victory in 2020.

