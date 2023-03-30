Georgia company produces bulletproof technology to safeguard schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School safety is top of mind in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.

A Canton, Georgia-based company is producing technology designed to keep students safe.

Founder and CEO of ProtectEd Rooms, Army Master Sgt. (Ret.) Pete Facchini joins Atlanta News First+ to discuss his products: bulletproof bookcases which can be slid in front of doorways in the event of active shooters.

Facchini says that the technology is meant to blend into classrooms to make children feel comfortable, while serving a dual and potentially life-saving purpose.

