Georgia company produces bulletproof technology to safeguard schools

Safeguarding Schools with Bulletproof Technology
By Joy Nakrin
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School safety is top of mind in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.

A Canton, Georgia-based company is producing technology designed to keep students safe.

Founder and CEO of ProtectEd Rooms, Army Master Sgt. (Ret.) Pete Facchini joins Atlanta News First+ to discuss his products: bulletproof bookcases which can be slid in front of doorways in the event of active shooters.

RELATED: Metro Atlanta schools pursuing new technology to protect from active shooters

Facchini says that the technology is meant to blend into classrooms to make children feel comfortable, while serving a dual and potentially life-saving purpose.

