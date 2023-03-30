Georgia inmate leaves work detail, steals car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate at the Georgia Department of Corrections has escaped, and law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

According to a Facebook post, Aaron Lee Fore was on work detail Thursday.

Fore walked away from the detail and stole a 2015 GMC Acadia with Ga license place RNW4154.

If anyone sees him, they are encouraged to use extreme caution and not to approach but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

