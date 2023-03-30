INTERVIEW: Metro Atlanta teen recounts Super Bowl performance with Rihanna

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In January 2023, 18-year-old Jemiah Swinney received a surprise phone call from Megan the Stallion congratulating her with the exciting news that she would be dancing in Super Bowl LVII with Rihanna.

The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium helped make Jemiah’s dream come true.

Once the Southern Black Girls leadership saw the footage of Jemiah’s dream, they immediately reached out to Roc Nation and Megan the Stallion’s Pete & Thomas Foundation, who was the lead community partner with Southern Black Girls on the bus tour.

Jemiah sat down with Atlanta News First/ Peachtree TV Thursday to talk about her experience of a lifetime.

According to reports, Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl performance was one of the most anticipated and watched half-time performances of all time.

The video above is a compilation of Jemiah’s journey.

