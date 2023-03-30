Positively Georgia
INTERVIEW: Metro Atlanta teen recounts Super Bowl performance with Rihanna

Jemiah Swinney is a dancer and high school senior who attends the New Manchester High School in Douglasville.
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL entre los Chiefs de Kansas City y los Eagles de Filadelfia, el domingo 12 de febrero de 2023, en Glendale, Arizona. (Foto AP/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In January 2023, 18-year-old Jemiah Swinney received a surprise phone call from Megan the Stallion congratulating her with the exciting news that she would be dancing in Super Bowl LVII with Rihanna.

The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium helped make Jemiah’s dream come true.

Once the Southern Black Girls leadership saw the footage of Jemiah’s dream, they immediately reached out to Roc Nation and Megan the Stallion’s Pete & Thomas Foundation, who was the lead community partner with Southern Black Girls on the bus tour.

Jemiah sat down with Atlanta News First/ Peachtree TV Thursday to talk about her experience of a lifetime.

According to reports, Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl performance was one of the most anticipated and watched half-time performances of all time.

The video above is a compilation of Jemiah’s journey.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

