Man charged after police seize drugs, guns in Monroe County

Mugshot photo of Brooks Reed Bass-Gainey
Mugshot photo of Brooks Reed Bass-Gainey(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested and faces multiple charges after police seized drugs and guns in Monroe County on Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials received numerous complaints of “unusual activity” at a home on Towaliga South Road. After investigating and executing a search warrant, officers said the individual identified as Brooks Bass-Gainey was not home. He was located at a friend’s house and later arrested, officials say.

Photo of guns and drugs seized in Monroe County
Photo of guns and drugs seized in Monroe County(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Bass-Gainey was charged with trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and other drug charges.

“Sheriff Freeman would like all drug dealers and users to know there isn’t anywhere within our county we will not pursue,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

