Murder suspect arrested in Monroe County after car chase

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A murder suspect is under arrest after a short car chase in Monroe County Wednesday.

Police tried to stop Keywan Capers on Dames Ferry Road near GA 401, telling him to get out of the car. Capers instead drove away, but was caught after a brief chase.

Capers was wanted in Bibb County for murder and aggravated assault, and Monroe County turned him over to Bibb County. He also faces charges in Monroe County for fleeing and attempting to elude.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.