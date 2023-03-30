New, free grocery store opens in a Clayton County middle school

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Like so many people, Jaie Nelson dreads going to the grocery store. But now some relief for so many parents trying to make ends meets. Students, staff, and parents celebrated Thursday the grand opening of this new grocery store.

“I think it gives parents a break,” said Jaie Nelson.

Clayton County Schools, which has a roster of nearly 52-thousand students, teamed up with the hunger relief company Goodr and low-income insurance provider Amerigroup Georgia to stock the shelves of a grocery store tucked inside a classroom at Pointe South Middle School.

Principal Kimberly Grant says they’ll serve about 50 families a week, providing free food for those in need.

“If our students aren’t able to eat, they’re not able to focus. Then they’re stressed worrying about what comes next,” said Kimberly Grant, Pointe South Middle School principal.

So far, Goodr has opened 14 similar grocery stores in low-income schools across the country, 10 in Georgia. It’s founder and CEO says the need for low-cost, nutritious food continues to grow.

“In the state of Georgia, as well as every state in the United States now, as of Friday, there will be additional pandemic benefits that many families guy. So people that were getting maybe $200 a month or now getting $34 a month. While at the same time, the cost of food is going up,” said Jasmine Crowe-Houston, Goodr, founder & CEO.

The store will open two days a week to start out. Parents need to sign up to shop. They can do that by visiting the school’s website.

“I think as parents we already go through enough, so any ease of any kind is always a blessing,” said Jaie Nelson, parent.

