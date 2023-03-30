Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

New, free grocery store opens in a Clayton County middle school

Principal Kimberly Grant says they’ll serve about 50 families a week, providing free food for those in need.
By Don Shipman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Like so many people, Jaie Nelson dreads going to the grocery store. But now some relief for so many parents trying to make ends meets. Students, staff, and parents celebrated Thursday the grand opening of this new grocery store.

“I think it gives parents a break,” said Jaie Nelson.

Clayton County Schools, which has a roster of nearly 52-thousand students, teamed up with the hunger relief company Goodr and low-income insurance provider Amerigroup Georgia to stock the shelves of a grocery store tucked inside a classroom at Pointe South Middle School.

Principal Kimberly Grant says they’ll serve about 50 families a week, providing free food for those in need.

“If our students aren’t able to eat, they’re not able to focus. Then they’re stressed worrying about what comes next,” said Kimberly Grant, Pointe South Middle School principal.

So far, Goodr has opened 14 similar grocery stores in low-income schools across the country, 10 in Georgia. It’s founder and CEO says the need for low-cost, nutritious food continues to grow.

“In the state of Georgia, as well as every state in the United States now, as of Friday, there will be additional pandemic benefits that many families guy. So people that were getting maybe $200 a month or now getting $34 a month. While at the same time, the cost of food is going up,” said Jasmine Crowe-Houston, Goodr, founder & CEO.

The store will open two days a week to start out. Parents need to sign up to shop. They can do that by visiting the school’s website.

“I think as parents we already go through enough, so any ease of any kind is always a blessing,” said Jaie Nelson, parent.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
The campus was on lockdown for hours and there were reports of two suspects, a school official...
Students leave campus after reported shooting at NC college
Trenton Lehrkamp
Teens involved in the bullying of Trent Lehrkamp identified by Georgia police
Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
Mugshot photo of Shamya Haynes
Arrest made in connection to fatal Albany shooting

Latest News

One line for TSA screening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson raises questions about security
Ascend Elements
Ascend Elements opens North America’s largest electric vehicle battery recycling facility in Georgia
POLICE: White powder seen near Atlanta BeltLine is bleached flower
Jadarakis Caldwell and Cameron Allen
2 men convicted of murder in 2020 death of Carroll County teen